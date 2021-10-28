Make Mine Light: The United Kingdom now taxes alcohol based on strength rather than type.

According to the Associated Press, Britain’s top financial officer, Rishi Sunak, said Wednesday that the way alcoholic drinks are charged in the country is being substantially modified.

The new approach was unveiled by Sunak, the chancellor of the Exchequer and a known teetotaler, during his annual budget statement, calling it the “most dramatic streamlining of alcohol duties in over 140 years.”

People will now be taxed based on the strength of the beverage they purchase rather than the type of beverage they consume.

“Our new method will be built on a simple premise: the stronger the drink, the greater the rate,” Sunak explained.

He also called the present alcohol tax structure archaic, despite the fact that it raises more than 12 billion pounds ($17 billion) every year.

The adjustments will take effect in February 2023, and wine is an illustration of how prices among the same sorts of drinks can range. Rosé and sparkling wine drinkers may spend less, while those who like wines with a little higher alcohol level, such as reds or ports, may pay more.

While Sunak discussed the UK’s stronger-than-expected economic recovery, the most of his one-hour statement to parliamentarians was devoted to the new alcohol tax scheme.

Sunak also stated that the new alcohol tax reforms would not have been conceivable if the United Kingdom had remained a member of the European Union. His predecessors in Parliament first imposed beer charges in 1643, when they levied an alcohol tax for the first time to fund the Roundhead soldiers in the English Civil War against Charles I’s Cavaliers.

Despite the fact that the United Kingdom is hosting the United Nations climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow in a few days, Sunak spoke more about alcohol tax increases than environmental issues.

Overall, Sunak provided a rather positive image of the status of the British economy following the epidemic, which caused the country’s greatest recession in nearly 300 years. Following the relaxation of tight restrictions, the economy, which experienced the worst recession among the Group of Seven industrial nations last year, has been rebounding in recent months.

