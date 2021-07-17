Major oil producers are looking for a boost in output to meet Sunday’s deadline.

After negotiations earlier this month broke down over plans to progressively loosen production curbs, OPEC said that major oil producers wishing to expand output will meet on Sunday.

According to the Vienna-based OPEC Secretariat, the OPEC+ grouping, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, will convene by videoconference at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

On July 5, the group’s 23 members called off a meeting that was scheduled to break the deadlock on oil output levels.

After reducing oil output more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand, the firm has gradually increased output since May.

The proposal at issue is for the world’s top oil producers to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to December.

As the coronavirus pandemic fades, this would add two million bpd to markets by the end of the year, helping to power a worldwide economic rebound.

Another proposal would push back the output cap deadline from April 2022 to the end of 2022.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, was adamantly opposed to the new agreement, claiming that the terms of the extension were unfair.

Oil prices, which had been falling due to fears about the global economy, dropped in April 2020 as the coronavirus swept the globe, wreaking havoc on global consumption, transportation, and supply chains.

By the end of April 2022, OPEC+ has committed to withdraw 9.7 million bpd from the market and gradually restore supplies. As a result, benchmark oil prices have recovered.