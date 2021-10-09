Magnet Fishers discover a Nazi-era submachine gun in a river.

Although the Second World War ended more than 75 years ago, its effects can still be felt across Europe and the rest of the world.

In some spots, the environment has been permanently scarred by conflict, while buildings bear bullet holes from long-forgotten fights and memorials honor those who died between 1939 and 1945.

Unexploded bombs are still being discovered daily, forcing residents to evacuate while experts work to defuse them.

A German submachine gun estimated to be from World War II was recently discovered by magnet fishers, leading to the discovery of yet another piece of armament.

The ancient artifact was recovered from the murky depths of the River Frome near Stroud in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the heavily rusted weapon was posted to the Gloucestershire Police Specialist Ops Twitter account, @GlosPolSpecOps.

It exhibits the unusual firearm, which has been aged by decades underwater and still has the strap attached. It was discovered with a few rounds.

“OF63—called to help out a fisherman today who hauled something a little strange from the river!” the post added, explaining more about the find and its age. This German submachine pistol is a historical artifact that possibly date back to 1940.” They went on to say that both artifacts were discovered by magnet fishermen, who informed the authorities.

"No, we wouldn't recommend eating this one!" the police account tweeted. This was discovered along a river in Stroud. Our force armourer is going to look at the weapon." "There's definitely more down there," Sam Coupland commented, pointing out that the bullets didn't match the firearm. Those bullets aren't compatible with that weapon." "We are aware the ammunition recovered is a different calibre than that of the weapon," the cop account said, "but we are only exhibiting both the objects found by the fisherman." "Wow how weird to think it's been sitting there all those years," Declan Rogers said of the find.