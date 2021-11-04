Magdalena Andersson is the next leader of Sweden’s Social Democrats.

On Thursday, Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats elected finance minister Magdalena Andersson as its new leader, putting her on course to become the country’s first female prime minister.

The party’s annual convention confirmed the 54-year-old economist and former top swimmer, who ran unchallenged, to succeed outgoing leader and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who announced his departure in August.

“Of course, I’m honoured and grateful, and I feel a great sense of humility for the challenge,” Andersson said the congress after her election, “but above all, I’m enormously pleased to head our big and proud party.”

In addition, Andersson listed three political priorities for the next few years.

First and foremost, she wished to “restore democratic control of schools, healthcare, and aged care” in a society that has long debated welfare reform and privatization, as well as companies’ ability to profit from taxpayer funds.

Second, she wished for Sweden to take the lead in the “climate transition” and serve as an example to the rest of the globe.

“Third,” Andersson continued, “I want, no, I demand that we turn every stone to remove segregation and smoke out the violence that threatens our entire town.”

In recent years, the Nordic country has fought to contain a rise in killings and explosions, which are usually gangs and organized crime involved in drug trafficking settling scores.

Following Lofven’s retirement after seven years as prime minister, Andersson is now on course to become the next prime minister, with elections due in September 2022.

Lofven, who is still Prime Minister, has not specified a specific date for his departure.

Andersson would have to win a vote in parliament to become Sweden’s first female prime minister once he is gone.

In a society that has long championed gender equality, the feat of installing a woman in the Rosenbad seat of government seems almost antiquated.

Women have led the governments of all other Nordic countries, including Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.

Despite having a number of competitors, Sweden has never quite made it to the top job.

Anna Lindh, a fellow Social Democrat and foreign minister, was killed in a knife incident in a retail store in 2003.

Mona Sahlin, the first woman to lead the Social Democrats and a deputy prime minister, was forced to quit in 2011 after an electoral setback due to a spending scandal involving Toblerone chocolate in 1995.

Andersson is concerned that the role may turn out to be a poisoned chalice. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.