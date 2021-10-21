Maduro wants to ‘normalize’ relations with Colombia.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Colombia to normalize trade and diplomatic relations, which have been strained since the government refused to recognize him as the country’s leader in 2019.

“We have to settle our problems in peace,” Maduro said in an address broadcast on state television. “We have to normalize commercial, productive, economic relations.” “We need to normalize diplomatic and consular relations.” The socialist leader praised a plan passed by Colombia’s Senate on Tuesday to establish a federal commission to work on mending commercial and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

However, Maduro also stated that Colombians in Venezuela do not have access to consular services since President Ivan Duque’s government “does not grant them consular access.”

Duque, on the other hand, has stated that he will not recognize Maduro’s government.

“We are not going to recognize him as long as I am the president of Colombia,” he stated during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Recognizing him would be a betrayal of the values that our country has long stood for. It would be a betrayal in the face of the suffering that a whole population has endured as a result of the scandal “He criticized Maduro’s regime.

In recent years, about two million Venezuelans have fled to Colombia, fleeing a severe economic crisis in their native country.

In February 2019, Caracas closed its land borders with Colombia unilaterally, citing a power struggle between Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who claims to be the country’s temporary president.

Around 60 countries have backed Guaido, including the European Union, the United States, and Colombia.

Due to Colombia’s endorsement of Guaido, Venezuela’s government severed diplomatic ties with the country.

The two countries share a 2,200-kilometer border (1,370 miles).

Bogota has accused the Venezuelan government of housing FARC and ELN fighters on numerous occasions, a charge that Caracas denies.

For his part, Maduro blames Duque for allegedly plotting a coup and assassination in his country.

Venezuela, on the other hand, stated on October 4 that the two countries’ borders will be reopened.

Maduro asked Colombian businesspeople to continue investing in his nation, which is experiencing its worst economic and social crises in recent history, with hyperinflation and seven years of recession, in the middle of what he called a “turning of the page.”