Made-up expert questioned WHO’s COVID “Lab Leak” stance, according to Chinese media.

In a now-viral fact check, Switzerland’s Embassy in Beijing declared on Tuesday that a Swiss biologist extensively referenced by China’s state-owned media sources in support of the country’s coronavirus origins narrative does not exist and was most likely made up.

The embassy requested that all connected pieces be retracted and corrected, which resulted in widespread scrubbing of news reports, but numerous references remain online.

“Looking for Wilson Edwards, supposed [Swiss] biologist, cited in Chinese news and social media over the last several days,” the office posted on Twitter. We’d like to meet you if you exist! However, we believe this is bogus news, and we urge the Chinese press and netizens to remove the posts.”

The user known as “Wilson Edwards” accused the World Health Organization of politicizing the investigation of COVID-19’s origins in a Facebook post on July 24—the same day the account was created. The individual further claimed that the US and “certain media outlets” were intimidating him.

All of China’s prominent official news agencies picked up the long post, which branded the WHO’s new origin-tracing strategy as “primarily politically motivated,” and reposted it in both Chinese and English.

Since at least July 31, China’s official news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV have both published items in which the supposed Swiss scientist’s views appeared to coincide with China’s own on the UN health body’s new plan.

More access to Wuhan and related research facilities active at the time of the initial epidemic in late 2019 is required for phase 2 of origin tracing. The Wuhan Institute of Virology, the institution at the crux of the “lab leak” claim, would probably be included.

Two days before the suspect Facebook account was created, Beijing rejected the WHO’s recommendation.

The fact check from the Swiss Embassy was also shared on Weibo, China’s most popular social media platform. Its page received thousands of likes and comments.

