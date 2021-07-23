Madagascar claims it foiled a plot to assassinate the president, and six people have been arrested.

Madagascar announced on Thursday that it had prevented an assassination attempt on President Andry Rajoelina and arrested six suspects, two of whom were French nationals, according to diplomatic sources.

In a statement, prosecutor Berthine Razafiarivony said, “Several foreign and Madagascar nationals were arrested on Tuesday, July 20 as part of an inquiry into an attack on state security.”

“These persons formulated a plot to eliminate and neutralize numerous Madagascan leaders, including the head of state,” she added, citing evidence in her possession.

The claimed operation was not described in any depth in the statement.

Six people were arrested, according to Public Security Minister Fanomezantsoa Rodellys Randrianarison, including “a foreigner, two dual nationals, and three Madagascans.”

He told a news conference on Thursday that the police had had information about the affair for months.

They swooped in to make simultaneous arrests in various locations, he alleged, seizing money and guns.

He added, “There are also official documents that indicate their involvement.” “The foreigner concealed his nefarious designs beneath his business.”

According to diplomatic sources, two French nationals were among those detained on Tuesday.

According to the Taratra, a local news outlet affiliated with the communications ministry, the two are former military officers.

One of those names is described as the director of an investment company and a counselor to international investors in Madagascar on his LinkedIn page.

The third person listed by Taratra is a dual French-Madagascan national who served as Rajoelina’s advisor until 2011.

Rajoelina, 47, took power from Marc Ravalomanana in March 2009 with the support of the military.

In an election marred by claims of fraud, he defeated his primary competitor and predecessor Ravalomanana in December 2018.

Madagascar is the world’s fourth largest island, covering roughly 227,000 square kilometers (587,000 square miles). It is larger than Spain or Thailand.

The country is known around the world for its distinctive fauna and vanilla, but since its independence from France in 1960, it has had a lengthy history of coups and upheaval.

The assassination plan comes amid months of instability and threats against journalists covering the country’s coronavirus pandemic and a looming famine in the south.

On the 26th of June, the gendarmerie announced that an assassination attempt on their commander, General Richard Ravalomanana, who is also Rajoelina’s right-hand man, had been foiled.

Nine television and radio programs were censored in April on the grounds that they were “likely to disrupt public order and security, as well as impair national unity.”

