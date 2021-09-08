Macron’s German campaign is sparked by pre-poll invitations.

President Emmanuel Macron has demonstrated how closely France is watching the outcome of Germany’s election and how it will affect a key partnership for Europe’s future by hosting two candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor this week.

Macron met with German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the left-wing SPD, who is leading in the polls, on Monday, and Merkel’s conservative CDU party’s Armin Laschet on Wednesday, who is trailing following a campaign punctuated by gaffes.

While the Elysee negotiations are held behind closed doors with no joint press announcements, the timing and choreography of both encounters have created significant conjecture in Germany about who Paris is endorsing or projecting to win.

Macron hosted Scholz two days before meeting Merkel’s chosen successor, Laschet, while he has scheduled no meetings with Green Party candidate Annalena Baerbock, who was once considered a potential future chancellor.

The daily Die Welt wrote, “The visits to Paris offer the German electoral campaign a particularly European character.”

“The fact that Scholz was the first to see Macron could just be a coincidence, even if political tea leaf readers might interpret it as a secret sign of preference.”

For Macron, the timing of the election and the arrival of the new chancellor – likely only after months of wrangling to create a coalition – is essential, as he will be keen to begin to work with the new leader when Paris assumes the EU presidency in January 2022.

After Merkel’s retirement, Macron is likely to be recognized as the EU’s most influential politician, and he plans to use the presidency to push an ambitious economic agenda and his doctrine of strategic autonomy to reduce Europe’s reliance on the US.

This has become even more apparent in the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, with the abrupt US withdrawal leaving a vacuum that Europe is unable to fill.

“Macron wants to hear from possible winners to see how much leeway he has in laying out the French program for the EU presidency,” said Helene Miard-Lacroix, a Franco-German relations expert at the Sorbonne in Paris.

Scholz singled out France as Germany's main partner in bolstering European sovereignty in a changing world following his meetings with Macron. "We must ensure, together with France, that Europe now pursues this path to sovereignty for.