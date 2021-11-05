Macron’s former security has been sentenced for assaulting protesters.

On Friday, President Emmanuel Macron’s former bodyguard was sentenced to three years in prison for attacking two young activists during an anti-capitalist protest in 2018, an episode that brought the president great humiliation.

Alexandre Benalla was also found guilty of falsifying paperwork and illegally possessing a firearm. He will not serve any time in prison after the court delayed two of the three years and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet for a year.

Macron sacked Benalla after a video surfaced showing him punching a young man and grabbing a young woman by the neck during a May Day rally in Paris. Macron had made integrity in office a cornerstone of his 2017 election campaign.

Even though he had just been given permission to join the rally as an observer, the former bouncer, now 30 years old, was wearing a police helmet.

“Benallagate” became the first significant test for Macron’s presidency, which was accused of a cover-up for neglecting to report Benalla to the police until two months after the incident, when French daily Le Monde revealed the existence of the video.

At his trial, Benalla rejected the charges, stating he acted “on instinct” to assist officers in arresting disruptive protestors.

Benalla began serving as a bodyguard for Macron in 2016 and was moved to a top security job after Macron’s election in May 2017, becoming a trusted confidant and right-hand man seen in many images by Macron’s side.

Benalla also acknowledged to carrying a handgun during trips with Macron after the story surfaced, despite the fact that he was only allowed to have it inside Macron’s party headquarters, where he was called “Rambo.”

Investigators discovered that he continued to travel on diplomatic passports to Africa and Israel, where he was attempting to establish a consultancy firm.

He was also found guilty of obtaining one of the passports using forged paperwork.

During and after his work for the president, Benalla seemed to believe he could act with “impunity” and “felt all-powerful,” according to presiding judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez, who read the verdict.

During and after his work for the president, Benalla seemed to believe he could act with "impunity" and "felt all-powerful," according to presiding judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez, who read the verdict.

"You were granted a certain amount of power, which was genuine in terms of your profession," she explained, "and assumed because you were close to the president." "You broke the trust placed in you as a result of this position." Benalla, according to a former top campaign staffer, "as someone capable of quickly resolving all practical issues He was our Swiss Army knife, thinking of everything." He also got advantages that are generally reserved for the elite.