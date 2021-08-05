Macron’s Covid Pass is backed by the French Constitutional Court.

The Covid permit, which restricts access to cafés, restaurants, intercity trains, and airlines to persons who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus, was approved by France’s top constitutional authority on Thursday.

Several hundred protestors gathered outside the Council of State in Paris to protest the contentious pass, which will be widely distributed starting Monday.

“All of this jeopardizes fundamental liberties… “First and foremost, freedom is the choice to be vaccinated or not,” Marie Jose Libeiro, 48, explained.

“We are on the verge of becoming authoritarian.”

The Constitutional Court, on the other hand, found the limits proposed by President Emmanuel Macron and agreed by lawmakers last month were a “fair trade-off” between public health concerns and personal liberty.

The court verdict, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex, “will let us to fully employ our fighting strategy against Covid-19.”

The most significant change affects restaurants, which will now be required to turn away customers who do not have a valid health pass.

“There will be a cost, both in terms of time spent checking the pass and sales since we will lose customers,” said Herve Becam, vice president of the UMIH hotels and restaurants association, to AFP.

The pass, according to Cyril Wafik, manager of the Indiana Cafe in central Paris, provided still another hurdle for many restaurant owners who already had to encourage clients to wear masks.

He told AFP, “We’re not cops, that’s not our business.” “This will have an impact on our consumer relationships.”

Visitors to some shopping malls and department stores, as well as visitors to hospitals or care homes and anyone seeking non-urgent medical care, will require the permit.

However, the court determined that the lack of a health pass should not prevent patients from receiving treatment.

Health workers and others whose jobs require them to come into contact with persons who are at risk of contracting Covid are now required by law to get vaccinated.

The government’s request to place persons with Covid infections in isolation for 10 days was denied by the court as “disproportionate.”

Another component of the health law that introduced the Covid pass, which would allow companies to fire workers on fixed-term or temporary contracts if they don’t have a pass, was also ruled down by the court’s judges.

The court ruled that this was unjust because employees on fixed-term contracts could not be fired for the same reason.

Staff can, however, be suspended from work without pay if they don't have a pass and their job requires it, such as bringing them into touch with.