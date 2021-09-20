Macron wants to take a “new step” with Algerian Harki fighters.

In a new attempt to come to terms with a painful chapter in French colonial history, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Algerians who fought for France in their country’s battle of independence on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of Algerian Muslims, known as Harkis, participated in the French army as auxiliaries during the conflict between Algerian independence fighters and their French colonial rulers, which lasted from 1954 to 1962.

Despite prior pledges that it would look after the Harkis, the French government left them to fend for themselves at the end of the war, which was fought with tremendous violence on both sides, including extensive torture.

Many of those imprisoned in Algeria were slaughtered as the country’s new rulers exacted ruthless vengeance.

Thousands more were forced to live in deplorable and traumatizing conditions in camps in France, frequently with their families.

The Algerian Muslim fighters’ treason had already been acknowledged by several French presidents.

Francois Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, recognised “the obligations of French governments in the abandoning of the Harkis” in 2016.

Macron’s meeting with 300 people on Monday, largely Harkis survivors and their relatives, will be a “new step” toward complete recognition of France’s culpability for their pain, according to his office.

The conference takes place just days before National Harki Day, which has been honored in France since 2003 – particularly in southern France, where many of the war’s surviving warriors have settled.

Their political inclinations are frequently with the nationalist right, whose leader, Marine Le Pen, is the frontrunner among Macron’s opponents in the next French presidential election.

Macron will “start the job of reparation” in a speech on Monday, according to his office.

“The president feels that the work done over the past 60 years is significant, but that a fresh step is required in terms of acknowledging the Harkis’ mistakes, as well as the French republic’s failure to live up to its own standards,” Macron’s office stated.

It stated that the Harkis’ history could not be isolated from the history of France.

Authorities had previously allowed a variety of judicial proceedings to proceed in order for the Harkis and their families to sue France for damages.

In an open letter to Macron, Harki organizations expressed their desire for an official acknowledgement of their treatment to be codified in legislation by the end of the year.

"We hope you will be the one to put a stop to 60 years of a particular hypocrisy in which the