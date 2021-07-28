Macron says France owes French Polynesia a “debt” over nuclear tests.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said on Tuesday that France owes French Polynesia “a obligation” for nuclear testing performed in the South Pacific island between 1966 and 1996, but he stopped short of apologizing.

“I accept responsibility, and together with you, I want truth and transparency,” Macron said in a speech to Polynesian officials during his first official visit to the territory, adding that victims of the experiments should be better compensated.

“French Polynesia owes the nation a debt. This debt stems from the fact that these tests were conducted, particularly between 1966 and 1974. Nobody can say they were spotless.”

The history of French testing in the region is still a source of significant hatred, and it is perceived as proof of racist colonial views that ignored the lives of natives.

The tests took place between 1966 and 1996, during which time France was developing nuclear weapons.

Officials rejected any cover-up of radiation exposure earlier this month after the French investigative website Disclose claimed in March, citing declassified French military papers, that the impact of the fallout was considerably more pervasive than authorities had acknowledged.

In his speech on Tuesday, Macron repeated these sentiments.

“Let me state unequivocally that the military who carried them out did not deceive you. They took the same chances… There were no lies, but there were uncalculated risks, including by the military.”

“I believe we would not have conducted the same studies in La Creuse or Brittany,” he remarked, referring to places on the French mainland.

He explained, “We did them here because it was further away, lost in the midst of the Pacific.”

Macron, on the other hand, stated that he “totally” supported France’s postwar aim to acquire nuclear weapons, even for the defense of French Polynesia.

After the United States, the Soviet Union, and Britain, France conducted its first successful atomic bomb test in 1960, making it the world’s fourth nuclear power.

Residents in the huge archipelago of more than 100 islands midway between Mexico and Australia had hoped Macron would apologize and offer compensation for radiation victims ahead of Macron’s four-day visit.

Since the testing concluded in 1996, just 63 Polynesian citizens have been compensated for radiation exposure, according to Disclose, who estimates that more than 100,000 people may have been poisoned in total, with leukemia, lymphoma, and other malignancies rampant.

Auguste Uebe-Carlson, the head of the 193 Association of Nuclear Test Victims, stated ahead of Macron’s visit, “We’re expecting an apology from the president.”

