Macron said France isn’t abandoning Africa and will continue to help despite troop withdrawals.

According to the Associated Press, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that France will not forsake its African allies and will continue to provide help despite the withdrawal of French troops from Africa’s Sahel region.

Last month, Macron announced the withdrawal of the French Barkhane force, which is stationed in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania. He indicated on Friday that the number of French troops in the region would be lowered from 5,000 to 2,500 to 3,000. The troop withdrawal will begin in early 2022, with Macron promising that France will continue to support Sahelian countries in combatting Al-Qaida-linked organizations and the Islamic State.

Macron stated, “France does not have the vocation or the will to remain in the Sahel indefinitely.” “We’re there because we’ve been asked.”

According to Macron, the Barkhane operation will be dismantled over the following six months as forces are restructured. “The Barkhane mission will close down” when the reorganization takes place, he said, and French future activities will focus on countering radicalism in Africa, among other things.

Macron stated that France’s military presence would be shifted to specialized regional units.

Macron declared last month that France’s military presence will be reduced in the future, claiming that it was no longer tailored to the demands of the region. Some Africans had also objected to the French Barkhane army.

Since 2013, when French military intervened to remove Islamic extremist rebels from power in towns across Mali’s north, French troops have been stationed there. Barkhane was eventually replaced by Operation Serval, which was expanded to include neighboring countries in an effort to assist stabilize the Sahel area as a whole.

Islamic terrorists, on the other hand, have continued to launch horrific strikes against military opposing them as well as civilians.

Hundreds have perished in a series of killings targeting villages on the Niger-Mali border since January.

While governments in the Sahel have welcomed France’s military assistance, other critics have compared it to a relic of French colonialism.

Over the next six months, the French military will close Barkhane bases in northern Mali, including Timbuktu, Tessalit, and Kidal, and begin reconfiguring its presence in the next weeks to focus on the restive border area.