Macron Outlines EU’s ‘Powerful, Sovereign’ Agenda.

When France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Thursday, which coincides with France’s presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron pledged to fight toward a strong and “sovereign” European Union.

According to commentators, Macron, a centrist who positions himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may seek to use his six-month EU mandate to fill the leadership vacuum created by German chancellor Angela Merkel’s retirement.

However, the president, who was elected in 2017 on a platform of reform in both France and Europe, will face a tough re-election campaign in April, despite being the clear favorite for the time being.

France’s goal is to “advance towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, completely sovereign, free in its choices, and in charge of its own destiny,” Macron said during a rare three-hour sit-down discussion with the media in Paris.

“Many individuals would prefer to rely solely on the nation state in the face of all of Europe’s challenges.” These nations represent our strength and pride, but European Union is a necessary complement to them,” he remarked. “We have to think like Europeans and act like Europeans.” Thousands of migrants have gathered on the Belarus-Poland border in recent months, prompting him to ask for additional methods to secure the EU’s borders.

He told a news conference that Europe “must to secure the safety of its borders,” and that France would fight for reform of the Schengen area of passport-free travel between 26 European countries.

“Schengen has become a fractured area,” Macron stated. “Because of the terrorism threat, migratory conflicts, and public health concerns.” Is it necessary to proceed in this manner? “I don’t believe so.” Macron, who will meet with Germany’s incoming Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, also suggested that the EU’s severe budget deficit standards be reconsidered because states are spending heavily to protect their economies from the impact of Covid restrictions.

France will advocate for a “rethink” of standards, including a requirement that deficits stay below 3% of GDP, he said.

When it comes to environmental issues, he said that when France takes over the presidency of the European Council, he will propose a new EU system to ban the import of agricultural products from deforested areas.

"We will also move forward with negotiations on the creation of a European tool to combat imported deforestation, with the goal of banning soy imports into the European Union."