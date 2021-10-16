Macron denounces the ‘inexcusable’ Algerian massacre in Paris.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned as “inexcusable” a deadly police raid on an Algerian protest in 1961 that was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for a firmer acknowledgement of culpability.

On the 60th anniversary of the violence, Macron addressed relatives of victims that “crimes” were done on the night of October 17, 1961, under the supervision of the legendary Paris police chief Maurice Papon.

He admitted that a number of demonstrators had been killed and that their remains had been “thrown into the Seine River,” and he paid honor to their memories.

The exact number of victims has never been disclosed, but some activists believe hundreds were killed.

The Elysee stated Macron “acknowledged the facts: that the crimes perpetrated that night under Maurice Papon are reprehensible for the Republic.”

In a statement, it said, “This tragedy was long hushed-up, denied, or concealed.”

The protest was held in the final year of France’s increasingly violent struggle to keep Algeria as a north African colony, and in the midst of a pro-independence militant bombing campaign targeting mainland France.

In the 1980s, Papon was proven to have worked with the occupying Nazis during World War II and was complicit in the deportation of Jews. He was found guilty of crimes against humanity but was later pardoned.

At the Bezons bridge over the Seine on the outskirts of Paris, where the demonstration began, Macron, the first French president to attend a memorial ceremony for those killed, observed a minute of silence in their honor.

His admissions of crimes went farther than his predecessor, Francois Hollande, who said in 2012 that protesting Algerians were “executed amid a violent crackdown.”

He did not, however, issue a formal apology. He also did not give a public speech, instead relying on a written statement from the Elysee.

The president, who is France’s first leader born after the colonial era, has made historical reconciliation and developing modern ties with former colonies a top priority.

However, Macron, who is set to run for re-election next year, is afraid of inciting political retaliation.

Nationalists Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, his far-right election opponents, have been ardent critics of efforts to acknowledge or show repentance for past crimes.

According to AFP, historian Emmanuel Blanchard said Macron’s remarks were “progressive” and went “far further” than those made by Hollande in 2012.

According to AFP, historian Emmanuel Blanchard said Macron's remarks were "progressive" and went "far further" than those made by Hollande in 2012.

However, he objected to the decision to place sole blame on Papon, claiming that it was then prime.