Macron commemorates the 60th anniversary of the Algerian protest massacre in Paris.

On Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron will become the first French head of state to attend commemorations of the 60-year-old killing of protestors by Paris police during a rally against France’s control in its then-colony Algeria.

For decades, the events of October 17, 1961 were kept hidden, and the final death toll is unknown. However, many historians believe it may be in the hundreds.

The protest was held in the final year of France’s increasingly violent struggle to keep Algeria as a north African colony, and in the midst of a pro-independence militant bombing campaign targeting mainland France.

Macron will attend a memorial event for the victims in a park on the outskirts of Paris at 1330 GMT on Saturday, one day before the formal anniversary.

As the president strives to carve out a modern connection with France’s past, one major question is whether he delivers a formal apology or expresses sorrow for the acts of the Paris police that day.

Maurice Papon, the Paris police chief at the time, was later proven to have collaborated with the Nazis during WWII.

The ceremony will be attended by relatives of the dead, civil society groups who have campaigned for acknowledgment of the massacre, and veterans of Algeria’s independence battle, according to the Elysee.

Activists are hoping that Macron, the first post-colonial president, will go further than his predecessor Francois Hollande, who admitted in 2012 that protesting Algerians were “executed during a violent repression.”

Campaigners are calling for an apology, recompense for victims, and recognition that the repression was a state crime.

Following a series of violent attacks on French police officers, Algerians were subjected to a tight curfew in order to prevent the underground FLN resistance movement from collecting funding.

Witnesses claimed seeing police pushing Algerians into the river Seine, where an unknown number drowned, near the Saint Michel bridge near the Notre-Dame cathedral.

“There was a state-sanctioned cover-up, a state-sanctioned deception. On the morning of October 18, the administration issued comments attempting to implicate the FLN and Algerians “AFP spoke with historian Emmanuel Blanchard.

Macron, who is set to run for re-election next year, may be fearful of inciting retaliation from his opponents or the French police with his remarks.

Nationalists Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour, his far-right electoral opponents, have been vociferous detractors of his efforts. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.