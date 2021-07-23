Macron Attends The Opening Ceremony Of The Olympic Games In Tokyo

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tokyo on Friday for the opening ceremony of the Olympics, which have been postponed because to the epidemic and are being held under tight virus guidelines.

In 2024, Paris will host the next edition of the summer Olympics, and Macron’s discussions in Tokyo will include talks with IOC President Thomas Bach.

The French president is one of only a few international leaders in town for the opening ceremony, which has been pared down from its customary lavishness and attendance.

Only about 950 people, including US First Lady Jill Biden, who landed in Tokyo on Thursday night, would be in the audience.

Virus laws have also prompted Macron to pare down his delegation to a to minimum, with only one minister accompanying him.

His two-day visit will feature a reception with Emperor Naruhito before of the opening ceremony, as well as talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday, two years after his first official visit to Japan.

The two presidents are scheduled to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as bilateral economic ties, in the face of increased maritime and military pressure from China.

Macron also intends to bring up the problem of parental abduction in Japan, which does not allow children to share custody of their parents in the event of a divorce or separation.

Since a French father in Tokyo launched a hunger strike to gain access to his children, whom he claims were taken by their Japanese mother, the issue has dominated the news.

Vincent Fichot, who hasn’t seen his two children in nearly three years, started a hunger strike on July 10 outside the Olympic Stadium.

During his brief visit, the French president will also get a taste of Olympic sport, with appearances to the judo and women’s 3×3 basketball competitions.