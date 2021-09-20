Macron Apologizes For France’s Treatment Of Harki Fighters From Algeria.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for “pardon” for his country’s abandonment of Algerians who fought with France in their country’s independence fight.

From 1954 through 1962, more than 200,000 Algerians served alongside the French army in the battle pitting Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters.

Despite prior pledges that it would look after the loyalist fighters known as Harkis, the French government left them to fend for themselves at the end of the war, which was fought with tremendous violence on both sides, including extensive torture.

Many of those imprisoned in Algeria were slaughtered as the country’s new rulers exacted ruthless vengeance.

Thousands more who fled to France were imprisoned in camps, frequently with their families, in deplorable and traumatizing conditions.

“I want to show our appreciation to the fighters,” Macron said at an Elysee Palace event attended by about 300 people, the majority of whom were Harkis survivors and their families.

“I’m pleading with you to forgive me. “We will not forget,” Macron declared, adding that France had “failed in its responsibility to the Harkis, their women, and their children.”

The government will prepare a statute recognizing the state’s responsibility towards Harkis and the necessity for “reparation,” according to the centrist president, who has been facing some of the darker chapters of France’s colonial past.

Hecklers interrupted Macron’s address multiple times, with one woman in the audience accusing him of “making fake promises.”

Previous French presidents had begun to acknowledge the Algerian Muslim fighters’ betrayal.

Francois Hollande, Macron’s predecessor, recognised “the obligations of French governments in the abandoning of the Harkis” in 2016.

The conference took place just days before Harki Day, which has been honored in France since 2003 – particularly in southern France, where many of the battle’s surviving combatants resided after the conflict.

Their political inclinations are frequently with the nationalist right, whose leader, Marine Le Pen, is the frontrunner among Macron’s opponents in the next French presidential election.

Authorities had previously allowed a variety of judicial proceedings to proceed in order for the Harkis and their families to sue France for damages.

Harki organizations had asked a formal acknowledgement of their treatment be codified in legislation by the end of the year, prior to the ceremony.

"We hope you will be the one to put an end to 60 years of duplicity in which the abandonment of the Harkis is acknowledged in speeches but not in law," they said out loud.