Macron anticipates Biden’s ‘clarifications’ on the submarine snub.

President Emmanuel Macron will ask US Vice President Joe Biden for “clarifications” when the two leaders meet for the first time since a bitter feud erupted over submarine sales to Australia, according to a French government spokesperson.

Macron was enraged by Australia’s decision last week to cancel a 2016 agreement to acquire diesel submarines from France in favor of nuclear-powered submarines from the US and the UK.

Australia’s covert negotiations with Washington and London infuriated Paris, which French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called “treasonous” and a “stab in the back.”

With an unusually candid comment about Macron’s expectations from the scheduled chat with 78-year-old Biden during a cabinet meeting, government spokesman Gabriel Attal made clear that French fury had not subsided.

The meeting would provide an opportunity to “clarify both the manner in which this declaration was made as well as the path for an American re-engagement in its relationship with an ally,” according to Attal.

Just hours before Biden announced the new AUKUS security and defense collaboration between the three English-speaking countries, French officials were informed of the contract’s loss.

Macron is hoping for “clarifications concerning the US choice to keep a European ally out of important talks about Indo-Pacific cooperation,” according to Attal.

“We expect our friends to admit that the exchanges and consultations that should have taken place did not, and that this raises a confidence issue that we must all address now.”

The call between Biden and Macron, which came a week after the row began, seemed to be meant to send a further message of French dissatisfaction.

On Sunday, the French government announced that US President Donald Trump had requested a phone call, but that Macron was not in a hurry to pick up the phone.

Instead, Macron talked with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, promising to “act jointly” in the Indo-Pacific.

The submarine dispute has thrown Franco-American relations into crisis, according to some commentators, for the first time since the US-led war of Iraq in 2003, which Paris opposed.

The feud has crushed hopes of a total reset under Biden, who began office in January, after four years of rocky relations with ex-president Donald Trump.

Macron, 43, and Biden, 57, met in person for the first time in June at a G7 summit in England, when they were photographed smiling broadly together.

