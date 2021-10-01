Macron and France reject the ‘wake’ culture of the United States, which they believe is ‘racializing’ their country.

Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s recall of American ambassadors in the wake of President Joe Biden’s administration’s torpedoing of a submarine pact with Australia, French media are reexamining everything about America.

Which of the targets is the most recent? The “Woke’s” ideology.

The cover article of one of France’s most prestigious journals, Le Spectacle Du Monde, was titled “America’s Suicide.” The journal linked America’s exit from Afghanistan to “a waking dictatorship,” and wondered if the country’s “imperial” status was eroding.

In the same issue, an article slammed American universities as radical hotbeds where even students’ Halloween costumes are inspected, citing Yale University as an example of a school where “offensive” costume-wearers were punished.

A conversation on “America’s woke worldview” was conducted just a few miles from where US forces landed on the beaches of Normandy by a group of well-known politicians, journalists, and intellectuals. Some speakers expressed alarm about current trends in American society, such as Twitter, Facebook, and other internet behemoths’ claimed “woke” censorship.

Alain Jupp, the former French Prime Minister, and Fabrice Fries, the CEO of Agence France Presse, sat in the audience and listened closely.

The Chateau de Tocqueville, the stone home where Alexis de Tocqueville wrote his classic “Democracy in America,” hosts the annual “Tocqueville Conversations.” For years, “Democracy in America” was taught in high schools and colleges across the country as a favorable assessment of the American experiment.

Jean-Guillaume de Tocqueville, the conference’s president, is a direct descendant of the 19th-century liberal philosopher and is pro-America. He works in the Paris branch of Jones Day, a large American law company. (Full disclosure: Tocqueville is an investor in Zenger News.) Despite this, the panelists were critical of the United States’ perceived loss of freedom of expression.

“Our motto is that we should converse even if we are vehemently opposed to one other. Nothing stands in the way of you chatting, trading, and dialoguing,” Jean-Guillaume de Tocqueville told Zenger immediately after the Tocqueville Conversations of 2021 ended.

“Those who did not agree with the new ideas, the truly revolutionary principles, were simply slain and beheaded,” he stated, explaining that the French Revolution was a deadly civil war. “It wasn’t a fruitful discussion.”

Some panelists from the United States took use of the opportunity to criticize the country’s speech codes.

