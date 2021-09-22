Macron and Biden agree to de-escalate tensions following the submarine row.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France spoke for the first time on Wednesday since a bitter feud erupted over the sale of submarines to Australia, with both promising to de-escalate tensions.

Macron was incensed by Australia’s decision last week to abandon a 2016 deal to acquire diesel submarines from France in favor of nuclear-powered submarines from the US and the UK, which had been covertly arranged.

The leaders promised to undertake a process of “in-depth talks” to rebuild confidence and to meet in Europe at the end of October at an unannounced location in a joint statement released following the call.

“The situation would have benefited from open conversations among friends on areas of strategic relevance to France and other European partners,” the White House statement stated, effectively acknowledging French outrage.

The US also acknowledged the need for stronger European defense to complement NATO’s military alliance, a crucial notion pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron decided to send back France’s ambassador to Washington, who was returned to Paris last week in a diplomatic protest, as the first concrete sign of an easing of hostilities.

In the meanwhile, the October meeting between Macron and Biden will aim to “restore confidence by reaching shared understandings and maintaining momentum in this process,” according to the statement.

France was especially enraged by Australia’s covert negotiations with Washington and London, which French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called “treasonous” and a “stab in the back.”

The deal’s failure was a big defeat for France’s security strategy in the Pacific, as well as a major commercial one.

The submarine fight has thrown Franco-American relations into disarray, according to some commentators, for the first time since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Paris opposed.

The spat also crushed hopes of a total reset under Biden, who started office in January with the goal of repairing frayed ties with Europe after four years of stormy relations with ex-president Donald Trump.

Observers and some of France’s European allies were beginning to question how and when the French president will end the standoff, which is taking place just seven months before presidential elections.

In remarks made in Washington on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “time for some of our dearest friends around the world to ‘prenez un grip’ (get a grip).”

