Macri, Argentina’s former president, has been charged in a spying case.

Mauricio Macri, Argentina’s former president, was charged on Wednesday with illegally surveilling relatives of 44 sailors who died when a military submarine drowned in 2017.

The 62-year-old, who is now the country’s right-wing opposition leader, was charged with “the offense of carrying out unauthorized intelligence acts” by Judge Martin Bava.

According to the 174-page judgement, he is also accused of “setting circumstances for the collection, storage, and use of personal data.”

Macri, Argentina’s president from 2015 to 2019, faces a sentence of three to ten years in prison for allegedly breaking the country’s intelligence regulations.

The former president gave a written statement to a preliminary court appearance earlier this month in which he insisted: “I did not spy on anyone, and I never authorized (anyone) in my government to spy on anyone.”

During a visit to Chile on Wednesday, he blasted the allegations, telling reporters, “I have stated all along that this was political persecution that will end this way.”

In November 2017, the ARA San Juan submarine vanished.

It was discovered at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in a lonely part of the South Atlantic, 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina, just over a year later.

It had been crushed by an implosion triggered by a technical malfunction, according to reports. Authorities have chosen not to try to refloat it.

Investigators heard from family members of the 44 crew members who said they were followed, wiretapped, recorded, and threatened into dropping any accusations linked to the incident.

“Given the importance of the information acquired, the aim behind it, and the systematic pattern of the papers studied in this case, we can conclude that this unlawful intelligence was put together for one person: Mauricio Macri,” Bava concluded.

The judge granted Macri bail of 100 million pesos (about $990,000), but he is barred from leaving the country.

Macri had requested that the case be dismissed on the grounds that the court lacked the authority to suspend state intelligence confidentiality laws to allow him to testify, but his motion was denied.

During the campaign for the November 14 parliamentary elections, he claimed he was the victim of political persecution. Macri’s Together for Change alliance was the overwhelming winner.

A judge had already ordered the prosecution of secret service chiefs Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, who at the time reported to Macri.

In connection with the case, 12 persons have been charged thus far.