Luxury Car Brands Build “Branded Residences” for the Super-Rich

In Dubai’s Business Bay, a new form of luxury real estate is emerging that marries the world of high-performance cars with multimillion-dollar living spaces. The Bugatti Residences, developed by Binghatti, is an ambitious 43-storey tower that allows residents to park their luxury hypercars directly inside their penthouses via two dedicated car lifts. This project is the latest in a series of “branded skyscrapers” created by luxury carmakers, marking a new trend in both real estate and branding.

Sky Mansions and Ultra-Luxury Living

The Bugatti Residences feature two types of luxurious apartments. The most affordable units start at AED 19 million ($5.2 million), with the exclusive “Sky Mansions” priced at more than $50 million. These penthouses offer an unparalleled living experience, designed with curves that reflect the aerodynamic lines of the Bugatti Chiron. The interiors are outfitted with the same carbon fiber and leather used in Bugatti’s hypercars. To add to the opulence, the building will feature a private beach inspired by the French Riviera, set in the heart of the desert.

High-profile figures have already shown interest in the Bugatti Residences, with reports indicating that buyers include Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. and famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

Why Luxury Car Brands are Turning to Real Estate

The trend of luxury carmakers venturing into real estate is driven by a desire for brand expansion. With the car market often influenced by cyclical demand, real estate offers car manufacturers a more stable source of licensing revenue. Additionally, for developers, partnering with a renowned brand like Bugatti allows them to charge a premium—often 30% more than non-branded luxury units.

“We are selling a lifestyle, not just square footage,” says a luxury property consultant. “In a world where every billionaire already owns a penthouse, a Bugatti penthouse is the new differentiator.” Critics, however, argue that such projects are emblematic of growing wealth inequality, with these “glitzy silos” isolating the ultra-rich from the wider population.

Despite this critique, the demand for branded luxury residences continues to grow, with Dubai’s skyline becoming home to some of the most extravagant living spaces in the world.