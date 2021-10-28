Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Admits Faults in Plagiarism Scandal.

After charges that he plagiarized large portions of his undergraduate thesis, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel confessed on Wednesday that he should have done “differently.”

Reporter for a local news organization.

They said that the liberal leader, who has been in power for eight years, took “three-quarters” of his 1999 thesis from the University of Nancy in France.

In a statement, Bettel, 48, said the thesis was written “almost 20 years ago” and that he “authored this work with a clear conscience.”

“I realize now that I could have — and possibly should have — done things differently.”

Bettel said the university will decide whether the work fulfilled its requirements, and he would “naturally respect” the university’s decision.

The University of Nancy said in a statement that it takes “serious” violations of integrity and will investigate.

While the university acknowledged that Bettel’s work was not a formal thesis and that the institution “was not equipped with the current anti-plagiarism tools” at the time, punishments were not attainable.

The plagiarism scandal is the latest to slam a high-profile European politician, and similar claims have caused many ministers in neighboring Germany to leave.

Franziska Giffey, a German family minister who resigned in May after being accused of plagiarizing her doctoral thesis, was the most recent victim.

Bettel’s 56-page thesis on European Parliament election reforms, according to Reporter.lu, contains unattributed parts from two books, four websites, and a press piece.

In the Grand Duchy of 600,000 people, the scandal dominated online media headlines.