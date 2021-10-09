Luo Changping: Who Is He? An ex-Chinese journalist has been arrested for making a war comment about “martyrs.”

Luo Changping, a former Chinese journalist, was jailed for making a “martyrs” remark about the new government-sponsored blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin.”

According to a notification from the official CCTV, police in the island province of Hainan detained Luo, 40, on Thursday for “infringing on the reputation and dignity of heroes and martyrs.” Luo was detained two days after criticizing the film’s portrayal of China’s role in the war on social media.

He said on China’s social media network Weibo, “Half a century later, few Chinese people have reflected on the justifiability of the war.” The military unit “did not doubt the top’s ‘smart judgment,” according to the report. Luo confessed to the crime of doubting China’s legal grounds for its involvement in the war, according to CCTV.

According to the police notice, “public security organs will investigate and punish” Luo’s violations.

According to The New York Times, “Battle at Lake Changjin” was released on September 30 and has already grossed $552 million. The film showed the successes of Chinese soldiers against American forces during the Korean War, and it is now China’s sixth most profitable film.

According to Reuters, a defendant was sentenced to eight months in prison for a similar offense in a recent case.

Luo was driven out of journalism in 2014 as a result of his reform-minded investigative work criticizing and exposing China’s government. For his efforts, he got a Transparency International award in 2013.