Lula is expected to announce his presidential candidacy next year.

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that he will announce whether or not he will run for president in October 2022 “before the start of next year.”

Lula, 75, has been polling considerably ahead of incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls.

“I’ve been saying I’m not a candidate because I’ll decide on my probable candidacy at the start of next year,” Lula stated at a press conference in Brasilia.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet because I’ll make up my mind when the time comes and I’ll consult with everyone.”

Lula, whose decision on a possible presidential run has been keenly anticipated, spent the week in Brasilia talking with party leaders.

Because he was serving a prison sentence for graft, the former trade union leader was unable to run in the 2018 election.

When his sentence was reversed by the top court in March, he was once again allowed to run for office.

Next year’s election, Lula remarked, will be an opportunity to “fight a lot so that we can fix this country.”

“The country will have to have enough judgment so that on election day, it elects someone who respects democracy… and doesn’t say ridiculous things all the time,” Lula said, referring to Bolsonaro.

“He should keep his mouth shut and rule.”

According to the latest opinion poll released on September 17 by the Datafolha institute, Lula, who served as president from 2003 to 2010, has 44 percent voter intentions compared to Bolsonaro’s 26 percent.