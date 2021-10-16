Lucy Probe Is Launched By NASA To Investigate Jupiter’s Asteroids.

On Saturday, NASA launched Lucy, a 12-year mission to examine Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids for the first time, providing fresh information about the solar system’s formation.

The Atlas V rocket that will launch the probe took launched from Cape Canaveral at 5:34 a.m. local time (0934 a.m. GMT).

Lucy, named after an ancient pre-human ancestor’s fossil, will be the first solar-powered spacecraft to go so far from the Sun, and will observe eight asteroids, more than any other mission before it.

Lucy will also conduct three Earth flybys for gravity assistance, making it the first spacecraft from beyond the solar system to return to our planet’s proximity.

On a conference call with reporters, Thomas Zurbuchen, assistant administrator of NASA’s Science Mission, said, “Each of those asteroids, each of those pristine samples contribute a part of the tale of the solar system, the story of us.”

Lucy will first collide with asteroid Donaldjohanson in the Main Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, in 2025. The asteroid is named for the Lucy fossil’s discoverer.

It will collide with seven Trojan asteroids between 2027 and 2033, five in the swarm that precedes Jupiter and two in the swarm that follows the gas giant.

The largest of them has a diameter of around 60 miles (95 kilometers).

Lucy will fly within 250 miles (400 kilometers) of its target objects to explore their geology, including composition, mass, density, and volume, using its onboard equipment and big antenna.

The Jupiter Trojan asteroids are leftover raw materials from the formation of our solar system’s major planets, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, and are expected to number in the thousands.

Scientists believe they contain crucial information about the composition and physical circumstances of the protoplanetary disk, which gave birth to all of the Sun’s planets, including Earth.

They are divided into two swarms, with the leading swarm a sixth of a lap ahead of Jupiter and the following swarm a sixth behind.

“One of the most surprising things about the Trojans when we first started studying them from the ground was how varied they are from one another, especially in terms of their colors,” said Hal Levison, the mission’s lead scientist.

Some are gray, while others are red, with the differences showing how far away from the Sun they formed before taking on their current path.

Lucy, a fossil unearthed in Ethiopia in 1974, contributed to our understanding of human evolution.