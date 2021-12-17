Lucia Hiriart, Chile’s Pinochet’s widow, has died at the age of 98.

Augusto Pinochet’s widow, Lucia Hiriart, died Thursday at the age of 98, according to her family.

During Pinochet’s iron-fisted administration from 1973 to 1990, the former first lady was notorious for her overbearing demeanor. At least 3,200 individuals were killed or disappeared under his regime, and 38,000 were tortured. In 2006, Pinochet passed away.

Hiriart has been accused by some historians of being one of the organizers of the military coup that overthrew socialist President Salvador Allende and brought her general husband to power. During the dictatorship that followed, she was one of his closest personal and political advisers.

Marco Antonio Pinochet, Hiriart’s youngest son, issued a brief statement announcing her death.

There is some debate about whether she was 98 or 99 years old, but her birth certificate, which AFP has a copy of, shows she was 98 years old.

Drivers honked their horns in joy earlier in the day as word of her death spread. People also gathered in downtown Santiago’s Plaza de Italia to celebrate the occasion.

In recent months, Hiriart had been in and out of Santiago’s Military Hospital.

Her death occurred three days before a presidential runoff between left-wing candidate Gabriel Boric and far-right contender Jose Antonio Kast, who defended the Pinochet government.

Pinochet’s widow was mentioned in only a few profiles.

In his 2002 book “Wives of Dictators,” Argentine journalist Juan Gasparini noted her passion for luxury and a shoe collection that rivaled that of Imelda Marcos, the wife of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

In 1943, the couple married and had five children: three daughters and two sons.

The book’s cover depicts her applying lipstick while seated next to the general. Hiriart is referred to by Gasparini “ambitious and self-satisfied with the crimes he has committed For her job as first lady, she was vain, temperamental, arrogant, and culturally illiterate.” Hiriart, according to Gasparini, utilized her power to “toughen the repression and human rights breaches” that characterized the Pinochet years.

Hiriart, a devout Roman Catholic, preferred to depict herself as a “ordinary housewife,” claiming that when Pinochet came to power, her and her husband only had a little house and a car.