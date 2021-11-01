Low voter turnout in South Africa’s local elections will put the ANC’s future to the test.

South Africans showed little enthusiasm for municipal elections on Monday, which are expected to reflect growing discontent with the ruling African National Congress, which has been soiled by corruption scandals and has failed to revive the economy.

Only eight million out of around 26 million registered voters had voted by the end of the afternoon, indicating a low turnout.

Polling stations will begin counting after the final voter has been validated, with the first results expected around midnight.

According to polls, for the first time since Nelson Mandela’s inauguration ended minority white rule in 1994, a majority of people may turn against the ANC.

While unemployment has climbed to 34.4 percent, senior members of the ANC, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, are facing a slew of corruption investigations, the most recent of which is linked to coronavirus funding.

In July, violence and looting erupted in response to Zuma’s incarceration for contempt after he refused to appear in a corruption investigation, killing at least 354 people.

For many voters, though, daily complaints remain at the forefront. Decades of mismanagement have weakened state utilities, culminating in water cuts and rolling blackouts that hindered the ANC’s own campaigning.

“It’s not looking good,” said Khayelihle Ndlovu, a 38-year-old urban planner who voted in Johannesburg’s central business district.

He explained, “I questioned whether or not to vote in the morning.” “However, given our current leaders’ lack of ethics, they will continue if you vote for them again.” On election day, which was mostly peaceful, only a few incidents were reported.

Residents obstructed road access until police removed demonstrators from 39 polling stations across the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal areas, causing the election to be postponed.

Only 65 percent of eligible voters registered to vote for local councillors in 257 municipalities.

Masego Molebatsina, a 19-year-old student, has said she will not vote. “It appears to me to be a waste of time.” Instead, she took advantage of the public holiday associated with voting to get an anti-Covid shot.

Authorities have set up over 1,000 pop-up clinics near polling stations across the country to enhance immunization rates.

In several cases, they proved to be busier than voting booths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior ANC officials have campaigned throughout the country, including in rural areas.

Their attention has been focused this week on Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the financial hub, where the ANC lost municipal elections for the first time in 2016.

The party received little under 54% of the vote in that election.