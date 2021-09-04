Love Match: British Paralympians Highlight LGBTQ Issues

According to two wheelchair basketballers who joke that they are Britain’s answer to Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, the Paralympics can help transform perceptions of LGBTQ persons with disabilities.

Laurie Williams and Robyn Love, who have been together for almost six years and were engaged last year, were instrumental in the British team’s seventh-place performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to media sources, approximately 30 openly LGBTQ athletes will compete in the Tokyo Paralympics, roughly three times the number that competed in the 2016 Rio Games.

Williams believes that the popularity of social media has aided in the visibility of LGBTQ athletes, and she hopes that the Paralympics can assist to expedite that trend.

“We’re just trying to show people that there are LGBT athletes, LGBT athletes with disabilities, and we’re here to create a positive depiction of that,” she explained.

“Knowing that being ourselves can sometimes make a small difference to someone else is a really great thing.”

Williams and Love met as teammates and began dating soon after. They currently share a home with their labradoodle puppy Whiskey.

Love proposed under the Eiffel Tower during a trip to Paris in February of last year, but the epidemic has caused them to postpone their wedding plans.

They may not be as well-known as US football star Rapinoe and her basketballer boyfriend Bird, but Love joked that they “like to imagine one day” they will be.

For the time being, they’re content to make a difference on and off the court, and Love believes that “sport is such a strong vehicle to make things happen.”

“We’re no longer being told that if you’re a lesbian, you have to look like this,” she explained.

“What was on TV back then was stereotyped. We represent two minorities, in that we are also attempting to represent the disabled community.”

Williams’ legs are paralyzed as a result of a sickness she caught as a toddler, while Love’s lower limb development is impaired.

Love does not use a wheelchair on a daily basis, but she claims that her friendship with Williams has made her more aware of the prejudice that individuals with disabilities suffer.

People would naturally approach her in stores rather than her wheelchair-bound boyfriend, she claims, and she thinks the Paralympics will help “empower people with disabilities.”

“In my opinion, the disability movement lags behind the LGBT and Black Lives Matter movements because. Brief News from Washington Newsday.