‘Lost’ in the United States Top US General on Afghanistan’s 20-Year War

On Wednesday, the top US general admitted that the United States had “lost” the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee, “It is plain, it is obvious to all of us, that the war in Afghanistan did not conclude on the conditions we desired, with the Taliban in control in Kabul.”

Milley told a committee hearing about the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of the capital Kabul, “The war was a strategic disaster.”

Milley stated, “It wasn’t lost in the previous 20 days or even 20 months.”

“There is a cumulative effect to a number of strategic decisions that go back a long way,” said the general, who is also President Joe Biden’s top military advisor and who ordered the termination of the US army presence in Afghanistan after 20 years.

“Whenever you have a phenomenon like a lost war – and it has been, in the sense that we completed our strategic objective of preserving America against Al-Qaeda, but the final result is absolutely not what we wanted,” Milley added.

He explained, “Whenever a situation like that occurs, there are an awful number of causation components.” “And that’s something we’ll have to find out.” There are a lot of lessons to be learned here.”

Milley attributed the US defeat to a number of circumstances, including a missed opportunity to arrest or kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden at Tora Bora shortly after the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

He also mentioned the invasion of Iraq in 2003, which diverted US forces away from Afghanistan, as well as “not effectively dealing with Pakistan as a (Taliban) sanctuary” and the withdrawal of advisers from Afghanistan a few years ago.

Following through on an agreement negotiated with the Taliban by outgoing President Donald Trump, Biden ordered a complete withdrawal of US personnel from Afghanistan by August 31.

Milley and US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday that they had personally advocated that 2,500 troops remain on the ground in Afghanistan.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, claimed Biden had gotten “mixed” advice on what to do in Afghanistan, which the US attacked after the Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington on September 11, 2001.

Psaki stated, “Ultimately, the commander-in-chief must make a decision.” “He took the decision that it was time to call it quits on a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.