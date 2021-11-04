Losses for the African National Congress (ANC) usher in a new era in South African politics.

For the first time in the democratic era, the majority of voters in South Africa turned against the ruling African National Congress on Thursday.

The ANC received 46% of national votes, down from 54% in the previous municipal elections five years ago.

It is the first time in any election in Africa’s most industrialized nation that Nelson Mandela’s party has received less than half of the votes cast.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his party officials, on the other hand, put on a brave front.

“If we are to make this a new and better age, we, as leaders, must set aside our differences and work together in a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose,” Ramaphosa told elected officials at the official results declaration event in Pretoria.

The immediate impact of Monday’s election is local, as parties jockey for position in order to form coalitions in towns and cities.

The national result obscured wider tendencies, which saw the ANC lose significant support in major cities while holding on to support in smaller towns.

The ANC secured majorities in 161 of the 213 councils voted on Monday. A third of the councils did not have a majority.

The rest was split between the Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party, and the Inkatha Freedom Party, which is strong in KwaZulu-eastern Natal’s province.

“The worst could have happened,” Fikile Mbalula, the ANC’s elections chief, told reporters. “We put forth a lot of effort to get here.”

“We are not politically obliterated, we are not annihilated, that could have occurred,” he said emphatically.

Looking ahead to the 2024 general elections, the ANC’s prospects are bleak.

“We are quite happy” that the ANC’s support has dropped below 50%, said Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, which came in third place countrywide with 10% of the vote.

“It’s going to get worse for the ANC in 2024,” he added.

However, the results revealed that South Africa’s democracy is deepening, moving beyond the dream of a “rainbow nation” to the reality of balancing multiple competing interests.

“We’ve been trying to implement democracy in South Africa for a long time, but we haven’t really succeeded in having a truly competitive multi-party democracy,” Sandile Swana, an independent political analyst, said.

Since the last local elections five years ago, major cities such as Johannesburg and Pretoria have had coalition governments. This pattern is continuing.

The ANC lost a majority in many more regions across the country, including former president Jacob Zuma's eThekwini metro.