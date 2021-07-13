Looters in South Africa leave shattered shelves, prompting the question, “Why?”

Inside the Soweto clothes store, the burglar alarm wailed incessantly.

Nobody cared since there was nothing left to loot.

A throng had tossed broken mannequins, hangers, and empty shoe boxes around the floor among garbage and pebbles, leaving nothing but shattered mannequins, hangers, and empty shoe boxes.

The only thing left in a children’s store next door was a clothes poster. There was only an old sign at a laundromat that said, “No cheques.” There is no credit. “There will be no cash refund.” A cash machine had been torn from the wall and lay open nearby, with no bank notes in sight.

The Diepkloof Square mall in Soweto is one of numerous retail malls, factories, and warehouses that have been plundered in Johannesburg and South Africa’s southeastern region of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The looting and violence began on Friday, one day after former President Jacob Zuma began serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of the country’s highest court.

A metal shutter was sprayed with the words “Free Zuma” at the neighboring Meadowlands mall, where ten people died in a looting stampede on Monday.

However, it’s possible that the sign had little to do with the pillaging.

Several looters who talked to AFP said they were swept up in the rush to get free consumer goods or the chance to improve their lives despite the fact that no one was available to stop them.

“I’m not worried about Zuma at all. He’s a corrupt old man who ought to be locked up,” a 30-year-old car wash employee stated.

He acknowledged to removing stainless-steel pans, meat, and supplies from the store for his mother.

“The Zulus in KZN can fight for him (Zuma) But for us, it’s about poverty and unemployment,” he remarked, nervously scanning the streets for any security patrols.

“We went to grab stuff since we witnessed others vandalizing and nothing was being done to stop them,” Karabo Mokone, a 24-year-old woman, explained.

She claimed she simply stole what she could find in the hubbub and planned to sell what she didn’t use – “to make some money, because I am unemployed, as you can see,” she said, pointing to her old pants and worn-out sneakers.

She ate candy and potato crisps she had looted from a shop while standing across the street from the mall, watching soldiers move into a parking lot.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the looters in a nationwide speech on Monday.