London and Brussels are two European capitals. The UK wants to intensify talks in the Northern Ireland trade dispute.

After discussions broke down without agreement on Friday, the United Kingdom and the European Union pledged to step up efforts to address a post-Brexit trade dispute in Northern Ireland.

The two sides have been at odds over trade restrictions in the British province, which London claims are unworkable but Brussels insists are necessary to defend the EU single market’s integrity.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to invoke a suspension clause in the agreement, causing the EU to warn of “severe consequences” if this happens.

In response to accusations of political brinkmanship, UK Brexit minister David Frost hosted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London to try to break the stalemate.

Frost, according to Downing Street, said there were still “substantial gaps” between the two sides’ stances and that suspending the so-called protocol was still an option.

The negotiations had been “productive,” according to a government spokeswoman, but they needed “fresh energy and push” to move forward.

“As a result, increased talks between teams will take place in Brussels next week on all subjects, with a special focus on medicines and customs difficulties,” he added.

“At the conclusion of the week, Lord Frost and the vice-president will meet to discuss progress.”

Separately, Sefcovic stated that Brussels was willing to look at “any issue” in order to achieve a deal, and that the EU was “working around the clock” to find a solution.

Negotiators will focus on customs concerns and “focus like a laser beam on medicines next week,” where medical deliveries to Northern Ireland have been stymied by regulatory red tape.

But, he claimed, Brussels remained adamant in its opposition to a UK desire to abolish European judicial monitoring of protocol disputes.

“On the European court, nothing has changed on our side,” he said at a press conference.

Since the UK’s seismic vote to leave the EU in 2016, the difficult subject of Northern Ireland has dogged the whole Brexit process.

The protocol, which came into effect when the United Kingdom left the European Union’s single market and customs union in January, imposes checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland from mainland Great Britain (England, Wales, and Scotland) to prevent them from entering the EU without being checked through member state Ireland.

The 1998 peace agreement, which ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland over British control, included an open border between the province and Ireland as a major prerequisite.

Despite recent research showing that the protocol is supported by a majority of people in Northern Ireland, pro-UK unionist parties are unified in their support.