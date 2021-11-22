Lockdowns in New Zealand will be lifted early next month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that a three-and-a-half-month lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, will be lifted early next month as the government implements a new coronavirus containment strategy.

Ardern announced that starting at 11:59 p.m. on December 2, New Zealand will implement a new Covid-19 approach, which was first announced last month and aimed to contain rather than eradicate the extremely dangerous Delta strain.

She told reporters, “The terrible truth is that Delta is here and not going away.”

“While no country has ever been able to entirely eradicate Delta, New Zealand is in a better position than most to do so.”

Until date, Ardern’s coronavirus response has aimed on “Covid Zero” elimination, enforcing harsh lockdowns, contact tracing, and border controls.

While the lockdown in Auckland, which was imposed in mid-August when Delta was first detected, has resulted in only 40 deaths in a population of five million, demand has been building to lift it.

Ardern had intended to adopt the new system when the country’s vaccination rate hit 90 percent, but she chose December 2 as the start date despite the fact that the rate is currently around 83 percent.

Ashley Bloomfield, the Director-General of Health, said he was confident in what amounts to the most significant change in Covid-19 policy since the outbreak began.

He stated, “We’re going into this next phase in, one could say, the finest conceivable position.”

“We have a well-managed outbreak, we’re heading into summer, and vaccination rates are high and rising.”

Green implies companies may stay open but consumers must be vaccinated and observe social distancing, while red means businesses can stay open but customers must be vaccinated and observe social distancing under the new three-tier traffic light system.

“The main difference between the two systems is that immunization permits will be required in areas like pubs, gyms, and restaurants in the near future,” Ardern explained.

She said Auckland will be classified as red at first, and officials were still deciding how to categorise the rest of the country.

The rest of New Zealand is now cut off from Auckland, with barriers set to be removed on December 15.

International immigrants will be subject to strict quarantine laws, although Ardern has promised to relax them early next year.