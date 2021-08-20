Lockdown on the Delta Outbreak in New Zealand is being extended.

The countrywide Covid-19 lockdown in New Zealand was extended on Friday as case numbers continued to grow and a Delta variant outbreak moved from Auckland to Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the original three-day lockdown, which was set to end Friday night, would be extended for another four days.

She said New Zealand was still assessing the scope of the outbreak, which broke out in Auckland last week, breaking a six-month period without community transmission in the country.

“We simply don’t know the entire extent of the Delta outbreak. Overall, this indicates that we should maintain our caution,” she said.

All of the cases, including those in Wellington, were linked, according to Ardern, so there was less cause for alarm.

“This is significant because it indicates that we are beginning to form a picture of the cluster’s edges,” she explained.

“At this point, we don’t have any random cases.”

New Zealand has received great plaudits for its coronavirus approach, which focuses on eradicating rather than limiting the virus in the community and has resulted in only 26 deaths in a population of five million people.

Its vaccine rollout, on the other hand, has been less than fantastic, with only about 20% of the population properly immunized.

The New Zealand epidemic has been linked to a tourist who returned from Sydney earlier this month, though it’s unclear how the virus got out of quarantine and into the general population.