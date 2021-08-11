Lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city is being extended.

Authorities in Australia’s second-largest city prolonged a lockdown Wednesday after failing to stop the newest Covid outbreak in Melbourne. Five million people will be forced to stay at home for at least another week.

Last Thursday, the city went into its sixth pandemic lockdown when a new Delta variant cluster appeared in a Melbourne school and immediately spread.

After 20 more instances were discovered overnight, including several “mystery” cases, Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews, announced that lockdown regulations will be extended until at least August 19.

“There are far too many situations whose roots are unknown to us… “It is now safe for us to come out of lockdown,” he stated.

More than five million people in Sydney are in their seventh week of stay-at-home orders, which are expected to last until the end of August.

Additional South Wales reported 344 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of patients in the outbreak, which began in Sydney in mid-June, to over 6,100.

Hundreds of thousands of people are in lockdown outside of Sydney, including in Newcastle, Byron Bay, and, most recently, Dubbo, following previous cases.

Authorities are resting their hopes on a new vaccination drive, hinting that if enough people are vaccinated in the next weeks, certain restrictions may be lifted.

“If we maintain our current vaccination rate, we will reach six million vaccinations by the end of August, giving us time to consider what further freedoms we can provide people in September and October,” state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

In the early phases of the pandemic, Australia was praised for its strong coronavirus response, but in recent months it has failed to manage the highly transmissible Delta variety due to a slow vaccination rollout.

In a population of 25 million people, more than 37,000 instances of Covid-19 have been reported, with 941 deaths.