Lobsters may feel pain, according to a study, and UK lawmakers are expanding an animal welfare bill to include them.

Crabs, lobsters, and octopuses all sense pain, according to a paper from the London School of Economics.

As a result of this discovery, an amendment to the existing Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill was introduced to provide additional protection to decapod crustaceans such as shrimp and lobster, as well as cephalopod molluscs such as squid and octopus.

The Swiss government took a similar decision in 2018 to prohibit the practice of boiling lobsters alive, despite the lack of scientific evidence of pain at the time.

The scientist who conducted the foundational research for the government’s research indicated at the time that, while he wasn’t 100 percent convinced the crustaceans were in agony after boiling a lobster alive only once, he had no plans to do it again.

Lobsters do not “have the machinery” to experience pain, according to Joseph Ayers, a professor of marine and environmental sciences at Northeastern University, who told The New York Times at the time of Switzerland’s decision. He said that these animals are typically consumed whole by predators in the environment, so they don’t need to be able to perceive pain.

Despite Ayers’ insight, a new LSE report says otherwise: “I’m pleased to see the government implementing a central recommendation of my team’s report,” Dr. Jonathan Birch, Associate Professor at LSE’s Centre for Philosophy of Natural and Social Science and principal investigator on the Foundations of Animal Sentience project, said in the report. “After examining over 300 scientific research, we came to the conclusion that cephalopod molluscs and decapod crustaceans are sentient and should be included in animal welfare legislation.” The Foundations of Animal Sentience project (ASENT), coordinated by Birch, is a five-year European Research Council-funded study that looks into how sentience is attributed to different sorts of animals.

Given the findings, the report also advised against activities that could be considered harsh. "Declawing, nicking, eyestalk ablation, the selling of live decapod crustaceans to untrained, non-expert operators, and extreme killing procedures such as live boiling without stunning," according to the suggestions. The UK government stated in a statement released on November 19 that this announcement will have no impact.