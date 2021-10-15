‘Lizard Egg’ Hatched From Bananas She Bought at Grocery Store, According to Woman

Shona McKenzie, 20, of Glasgow, Scotland, spotted a bulk wedged in a bunch of grocery store bananas while reaching for a snack and immediately assumed the worst.

She was afraid that the small, white lump contained the eggs of an unknown monster, and that venomous baby spiders could emerge at any moment. What she claimed to have discovered, however—a tiny, lizard-like hatchling—was even odd.

Bananas, like any other fresh fruit item, can harbor a variety of creepy crawlies and their offspring. The Guardian reported in 2015 that scorpions, a beetle “the size of a hamster,” cockroaches, lizards, and a variety of other potentially dangerous arachnids had been discovered in supermarket bananas, citing cases of scorpions, a beetle “the size of a hamster,” cockroaches, lizards, and a variety of other potentially dangerous arachnids.

According to Max Barclay, curator of entomology at the Natural History Museum in the United Kingdom, the potential increase in these reports is likely linked to customers’ rising desire to avoid pesticides and chemicals in their food. “People are seeking more insecticide-free crops than they were 40 years ago, when everything was covered with DDT,” he stated. “People used to find insects in bananas all the time in the 1950s, but it got less prevalent after that. This is the price of lowering pesticide usage.” McKenzie told Glasgow Live that she bought this particular bunch of bananas on her monthly shopping trip to a well-known grocery chain in the United Kingdom. McKenzie was said to have paid 88 pence (about $1.20 USD) for the bananas, which were imported from Peru.

When the student got home with her purchase, she realized something was wrong. She reportedly discovered the egg-shaped mass while grabbing a banana from the bunch and dashed to the sink to wash it away, fearing it had been laid by a venomous spider.

“I’m not sure how I missed it in the store. So the cashier didn’t bring it out to me since I went straight to the self-checkout “Glasgow Live reported on what she stated. “I initially mistook it for a killer spider and decided it was the last thing I needed. I didn’t want it to hatch in my room, so I took it out to wash it away under the sink.” At the sink, though, the egg-like. This is a condensed version of the information.