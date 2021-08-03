Live Updates: Taliban Violence Rises in Afghanistan as the Battle for Key Cities Heats Up

In the weeks since the declaration of a full departure of US and NATO soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban has reclaimed considerable territory. The rise in violence has pushed tens of thousands of civilians to escape the nation in search of safety, with the Biden administration proposing on Monday to expand the number of Afghans eligible for refugee status in the US.

According to the White House, current and past workers of U.S.-based news organizations, U.S.-based aid and development agencies, and other relief organizations that receive U.S. financing are now covered. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters, “This is really difficult.” “It’s difficult on so many levels; it’s difficult to pick up and leave everything you know (and) it’s difficult to get yourself to a place where you can assess what options are there to apply for refugee status. And we’re well aware of it. Unfortunately, this is the case for millions of people around the world who are in desperate situations, particularly in Afghanistan right now.”

However, humanitarian organizations are urging Biden’s team to go even further, believing that expanding refugee status is insufficient. InterAction, a refugee umbrella organization, called the plan “awful,” implying that the US would be forcing more families to risk their lives by crossing Taliban-controlled checkpoints in order to qualify for refugee status.

