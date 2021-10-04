Live Updates on the Pandora Papers: Reaction as Leaks Reveal How Billionaires and World Leaders Hide Their Wealth

The Pandora Papers, a massive leak of financial data, has revealed how the world’s wealthiest dodge paying billions of dollars in taxes by using shady offshore accounts and corporations established up in tax havens.

The documents mention dozens of foreign dignitaries and billionaires, including Presidents and Prime Ministers who have made large investments in US real estate, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who spent $100 million on luxury houses in California.

Several governments have already declared probes into the findings, which were made public on Sunday following an examination by over 600 journalists from dozens of news outlets.

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls the revelations “misleading” and threatens his safety.

The King’s abroad mansions, including $100 million in U.S. real estate, are registered in exterior jurisdictions for “privacy” and “important security issues,” according to the country’s royal court.

It also called the assertions made in the Pandora Papers investigations “distorted” and “misleading,” and claimed that disclosing the whereabouts of his numerous homes would put him in grave danger.

Political leaders, public officials, and well-known businesses have been exposed for evading billions in taxes and sheltering their money in offshore tax havens, prompting outrage in dozens of countries.

