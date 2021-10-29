Live updates from Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis: The president hopes for a ‘warm and constructive dialogue’ in the Vatican.

Just hours after arriving in Rome for the G20 conference of world leaders, President Biden will see Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The White House hopes for a “warm and meaningful discourse” between the two as they discuss the COVID pandemic, climate change, and poverty, according to the White House. Biden and the Pope will meet privately before holding talks with larger delegations, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

His meeting comes ahead of two summits in quick succession: the G20 in Rome and the Cop26 in Glasgow. In a rare interview with the BBC this morning, Pope Francis called for “bold decisions.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday's liveblog…

The Vatican refuses to explain why the live broadcast of Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis was canceled.

According to the Associated Press, video of the meeting will now be limited to the entrance of Biden’s motorcade at the Apostolic Palace.

The Vatican has indicated it will offer accredited journalists edited footage of the meeting, but this is the latest restriction on media coverage of the Holy See.

The meeting will continue at 12 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET/5 a.m. CT/4 a.m. MT/3 a.m. PT).

IN PHOTOS: Joe and Jill Biden’s trip to Rome over night

Yesterday afternoon, the President and First Lady boarded Marine One, which brought them to Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

The couple flew immediately from the airport to Rome Fiumicino International Airport, where they were greeted by a diplomat and escorted to their accommodations by a protection team.

