Live updates from Afghanistan: Americans have been told to leave Kabul’s airport, other countries have halted flights due to security concerns.

After the US embassy in Afghanistan warned of a probable terrorist attack, some 1,000 Americans waiting for a flight out of Kabul’s airport were advised to evacuate. Officials are concerned that terrorist organizations such as ISIS-K, which considers both western countries and the Taliban to be adversaries, are planning an attack on the tens of thousands of people awaiting evacuation flights.

Several European countries announced early Thursday that airlifts out of Afghanistan would be halted, citing “extremely reliable” information of an impending attack and the evacuation of US troops. Thousands of people seeking to flee Taliban rule may have to wait longer for assistance – or face risky smuggling excursions out of the country.

According to the BBC, British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said there was “extremely credible” information of an impending strike and that those wanting to flee Afghanistan might not be rescued.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

The airport in Kabul turned away both Americans and Afghans.

According to the Associated Press, Afghans and Americans eligible for a US airlift claim that US forces monitoring the gates are turning them away from Kabul’s airport.

Despite the fact that US authorities announced Wednesday that the emergency operation will continue to evacuate individuals from the Taliban-controlled country until the August 31 deadline, refugee support groups described the evacuation effort as “chaotic and inadequate.”

Around 1,000 Americans are still looking for a way out of Afghanistan. – From the White House

Last night, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated that the US embassy in Kabul is “aggressively reaching out” to hundreds of Americans who are still trying to flee the country despite being warned to leave the airport.

We are aggressively reaching out to the remaining roughly 1,000 contacts who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan multiple times a day through multiple channels of communication – phone, email, text messaging – to determine whether they still want to leave and to provide them with the most up-to-date information and instructions on how to do so. Some people may have left the nation. Some may have claimed to be Americans, but it turns out that they are not. This is a condensed version of the information.