Lithuanian villagers support a tough stance against Belarusian migrants.

Lithuanian pensioner Jadvyga Mackevic recalls seeing three migrants come out of the jungle and being caught from her green-painted farmstead near the Belarusian border.

“They were scarcely visible through my window. The border patrol apprehended them right away “recalled the 80-year-old.

Officers have already installed razor wire down the bottom of her lawn in Siliai, a little community almost fully surrounded by the border.

While much of the attention has been focused on Poland’s border with Belarus, Lithuania, a neighboring EU and NATO member, has also been hit by a massive influx of refugees.

Because of the nature of the border, the area around Siliai is known as the Dieveniskes Loop, and vast numbers of migrants have attempted to pass.

The EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of coordinating the migrant flow in retribution for the bloc’s sanctions against his government.

The problem will be discussed at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Latvia and Belarus share a border.

This year, Lithuania, which has a population of 2.8 million, has welcomed almost 4,000 persons, the vast majority of whom are asylum seekers.

Since a rule permitting border guards to send migrants back across the border was passed, the number of migrants has dropped dramatically.

However, border guards claim that small groups of migrants continue to attempt to cross the heavily forested border between the two nations on a daily basis.

“It appears that we will not be able to return to normal life anytime soon,” Lithuanian border guards chief Rustamas Liubajevas told AFP.

The border guard chief expressed his “pity” for refugees attempting to cross the border, claiming that the Belarusian administration had “tricked” them into believing that entering the European Union would be simple.

However, he claimed that allowing people in would fulfill Lukashenko’s purpose of “destabilizing” the country.

In Lithuania, the government’s stern stance has a lot of popularity.

President Gitanas Nauseda told troops on a visit to a military base near the border this week that it was “not easy to fulfill your job and reject civilians seeking a better life.”

“However, you have a holy responsibility to protect our border.”

However, NGOs that are prohibited from entering the immediate border area due to state of emergency legislation expressed concern about the welfare of migrants still stranded in subzero weather.

Aid organizations, according to Giedra Blazyte of Diversity Development, a non-governmental organization, should be.