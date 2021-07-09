Lithuania will spend $48 million to build a border fence with Belarus to prevent migration.

According to the Associated Press, Lithuania began construction of a $48 million barrier along its border with Belarus on Friday in order to reduce migration from neighboring countries.

The barbed-wire fence will run for around 342 miles, blocking much of the 423-mile border between Lithuania and Belarus.

The number of migrants entering the countries has increased dramatically, prompting Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, to declare a state of emergency last week to fight the influx. In the past two months, 1,500 migrants have entered Lithuania, a figure that is 20 times greater than the total number of crossings expected in 2020.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the Associated Press, relations between Lithuania and Belarus deteriorated in August 2020 after longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in a widely seen fraudulent election.

Lithuania has aided and protected a number of Belarusian opposition activists, alleging that Belarus sponsored border crossings by migrants from Iraq, the Middle East, and Africa into Lithuania.

Belarus will not close its border with Lithuania and become a “camp for refugees escaping Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Tunisia,” Lukashenko declared this week.

“We will not detain anyone; they are coming to the enlightened, warm, and nice Europe, not to us,” Lukashenko remarked mockingly.

The European Union, of which Lithuania is a part, has pledged to assist the 2.8 million-strong Baltic country, which has already established tent camps to accommodate the influx of migrants.

Tensions between the EU and Belarus have become even higher when Belarus diverted a passenger plane to arrest an opposition journalist on May 23.

Lukashenko has declared that his country will stop cooperating with the EU on migration issues in retribution for the EU’s harsh economic measures against Belarus for the passenger jet divert.