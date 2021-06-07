Lithuania claims that the migrant influx is “well-organized” and blames Belarus for the rise.

After detaining a group of nine Iraqi asylum seekers who entered the nation through Belarus, Lithuanian officials are blaming the country’s southern neighbor for the inflow of migrants.

Belarusian border guards are allegedly hiding the footprints of migrants, according to Lithuanian officials. Belarusian officials may be assisting in the smuggling of migrants into Lithuania, according to Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.

“It is clear that Lithuania is fighting a hybrid war, with illegal migratory flows being one of the weapons,” Bilotaite added. Her country is a vocal opponent of Belarus’s authoritarian government.