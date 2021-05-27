Lisa Shaw, a BBC presenter, died of a blood clot after receiving the COVID vaccine, according to her family.

A BBC broadcaster died of a blood clot after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, prompting a coroner to explore if the vaccine was to blame for her death.

Lisa Shaw, a 44-year-old BBC Radio Newcastle presenter, died in hospital last Friday while being treated for blood clots just days after having her first AstraZeneca vaccination shot, according to the BCC. Blood clots have already been found as an extremely rare side effect that can occur after adults in their 40s take the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not approved for use in the US.

According to Newcastle’s Evening Chronicle, Shaw’s family said in a statement provided by the BBC about her death, “Lisa suffered severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and died gravely ill a few days later.” “She was treated for blood clots and bleeding in her head by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team.”

“Tragically, she passed away on Friday afternoon, surrounded by her family,” the statement continued. We’re heartbroken, and we’ll never be able to fill the Lisa void in our lives.”

AstraZeneca’s press office was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

Several European countries temporarily halted or delayed the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine earlier this year after several people developed blood clots after receiving it. It was initially unclear whether the blood clots were linked to the vaccine, but evidence is mounting indicating only a small percentage of patients who receive AstraZeneca’s vaccine experience the uncommon blood clot problem.

Experts currently anticipate that one out of every 100,000 persons in their 40s who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will develop blood clots. The chances of dying from blood clots are thought to be one in a million. The Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which is legal in the United States, has also been associated to extremely rare blood clots.

According to Reuters, German researchers believe the unusual disease is linked to a cold virus employed in the vaccine development process. Despite the fact that the work has yet to be examined by other scientists, the researchers from Frankfurt’s Goethe University feel that the cold cells utilized were effective. This is a condensed version of the information.