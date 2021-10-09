Lion Named Simba Seized From ‘Joe Exotic’ Style Breeder.

The king of the jungle can roar again.

Seven lions have been rescued from a Romanian “Joe Exotic”-style breeder, including 3-year-old Simba, who made global headlines when he was forced to perform in a music video in poor physical condition.

The rescue was carried out by the global animal-welfare organization Four Paws on Sept. 29.

The big cats, three females and four males, arrived at the FELIDA Big Cat Sanctuary in the Netherlands on Oct. 4. There, they will be treated and sterilized.

Four Paws said the lions were being kept in unsafe conditions at a breeding center in Picior de Munte, 50 miles outside of Bucharest, the capital. The previous owner has not been named.

The rescue was complicated by the fact that all but two of the lions were kept in the same unsafe enclosure.

“Our team of vets had to put several lions under anesthesia at the same time in order to get them out,” said Ioana Gabriela Dungler, director of the Wild Animals Department at Four Paws.

“The former owner kept and bred lions on his private property legally, but was also involved in illegal trade and abuse for entertainment productions. Since the owner refused to part with the parents of the seven rescued lions, along with a recently born cub, they had to stay behind,” said the organization.

Only two of the lions, Elsa and Simba, have names. Dungler hopes supporters will help choose the rest.

Difficult Conditions

“The conditions we encountered were challenging even for our experienced rescue team and required maximum security measures. As long as dangerous wild animals, such as big cats, are kept in inappropriate cages only secured by a questionable fence, the safety situation remains concerning,” Dungler said.

Although the owner had previously agreed to permanent contraception for the lions that stayed behind, he changed his mind during the mission — and Four Paws was not allowed to treat the male lion.

“The female lion received anti-conception to temporarily stop the breeding on-site, allowing Four Paws to continue negotiations with the owner to end the inappropriate keeping for good and hand over the last lions into species-appropriate care,” Four Paws said.

The long-term rescue goal is to “bring the five youngest lions to its LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in South. This is a brief summary.