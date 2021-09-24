Lima, Peru burys the body of Shining Path leader Guzman. .

Peruvian authorities incinerated Shining Path insurgent leader Abimael Guzman’s body on Friday, bringing an end to a bloody chapter in the country’s history that killed tens of thousands of lives over two decades of conflict.

Guzman, who was imprisoned in 1992 and was serving a life sentence, died on September 11 at the age of 86 in a high-security jail.

His body was cremated at a Navy medical unit in Lima on Friday, according to the interior ministry.

It didn’t say what would happen to the ashes.

Guzman’s bones have been the focus of a tug-of-war between the state and his imprisoned widow Elena Iparraguirre, a former Shining Path second-in-command.

She had requested that the body be returned to her for burial.

However, officials were afraid that Guzman’s tomb could serve as a rallying point for any remaining supporters, so his body was incinerated and the ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean.

Last Friday, Congress passed a measure allowing officials to cremate the remains, and Peru’s prosecution agency ordered it done within 24 hours on Thursday, effectively ending the official investigation into his death.

He died of double pneumonia, an illness that causes inflammation in both lungs and has been linked to Covid-19.

Despite being detained in separate prisons, Guzman and Iparraguirre were apprehended together in September 1992 and married in 2010.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, was the mastermind behind the Maoist guerrilla group’s bloody 20-year struggle to topple Peru’s government from 1980 to 2000.

Guzman earned the moniker “Pol Pot of Peru” for his acceptance of the Cambodian dictator’s ruthless guerrilla tactics, which included ordering the death of 117 residents of an Andean community in 1984.

