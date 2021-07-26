Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, is still not included in the Royal Line of Succession.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet two months ago, however the newborn is still not in the Royal line of succession. Because Lilibet’s brother Archie was placed to the line of succession just two weeks after his birth in 2019, some have questioned the Palace’s lack of action.

The baby, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, should have been eighth in line to the throne by now, having been born in June. According to Page Six, Prince Andrew is still listed as the ninth in line of succession on the official list.

Prince William and Kate’s son, Prince Louis, was given the fifth spot less than two weeks after his birth in 2018, just as Archie was given a spot on the official list two weeks after his birth. Lilibet’s absence from the Royal Line of Succession arises as a result of her parents’ decision to resign down from their top royal positions and depart the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan had their final official engagement in March 2020, after announcing their plans to step down as senior royal family members in January 2020. They then planned to move to Canada to create their own Sussex brand. They traveled to California after a brief stint in Vancouver to start a family away from the spotlight.

Following their departure from the United Kingdom, they delivered an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which they highlighted Meghan’s bigotry and isolation inside the royal family.

ITV’s Chris Ship remarked on this week’s episode of the Royal Rata podcast that Lilibet’s absence from the Royal line of succession sends a message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “You have to wonder what took them so long,” Ship remarked.

“All they have to do now is press the paragraph button and change the number. It’s likely they’ve done it previously. It was done for Archie’s sake. It was obviously done for Louis when he was born. They’ve also done it for some of the other children that have been born, such as August,” he continued.